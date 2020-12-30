Olectra-Evey Trans wins order for 150 electric buses from PMPL

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Olectra Greentech Limited and Evey Trans Private Limited (Evey) have received a letter of award from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd for supply of 150 electric buses under FAME-II scheme of Government.
The order is for the supply of 150 electric buses on Gross Cost Contract (GCC)/OPEX model basis for a contract period of 10-12 years.
Evey Trans will procure these 150 electric buses from Olectra Greentech to be delivered over 12 months. The maintenance of these buses shall also be undertaken by the company during the contract period.
Also read: Olectra Greentech to supply 30 electric buses to Dehradun, 150 to Surat, 25 to Silvassa
With this new order, Olectra Greentech has a total order book of over 900 electric buses. This 150 bus order is a part of recently announced L-1 bidder for 353 buses.
“We have bagged order for 150 electric buses of 12 metres from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited. OGL/Evey Trans is already operating 150 buses in Pune and with this new order, the fleet size will be 300 electric buses, which is highest in the country,” said Sharat Chandra, CEO & CFO, Olectra Greentech Limited.
These 12-metre air-conditioned buses have a seating capacity of 33+Wheelchair + Driver with electronically controlled air suspension. They ensure a comfortable ride to the passengers. They are equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of the commuters. The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery installed in the bus enables it to travel more than 200 KMs on a single charge based on traffic conditions.
Olectra Greentech is a Group Company of diversified MEIL, and manufactures and supplies electric buses in India. It is also a manufacturer of Silicon rubber/composite insulators for power transmission and distribution networks.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Alembic at current levels. The stock had ...
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
The year was like no other: It gave us immeasurable grief but also taught us to hold hands
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Author Lea Singer uses unpublished letters to draw out a secret relationship between Vladimir Horowitz, one of ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...