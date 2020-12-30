Olectra-Evey Trans wins order for 150 electric buses from PMPL

Olectra Greentech Limited and Evey Trans Private Limited (Evey) have received a letter of award from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd for supply of 150 electric buses under FAME-II scheme of Government.

The order is for the supply of 150 electric buses on Gross Cost Contract (GCC)/OPEX model basis for a contract period of 10-12 years.

Evey Trans will procure these 150 electric buses from Olectra Greentech to be delivered over 12 months. The maintenance of these buses shall also be undertaken by the company during the contract period.

Also read: Olectra Greentech to supply 30 electric buses to Dehradun, 150 to Surat, 25 to Silvassa

With this new order, Olectra Greentech has a total order book of over 900 electric buses. This 150 bus order is a part of recently announced L-1 bidder for 353 buses.

“We have bagged order for 150 electric buses of 12 metres from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited. OGL/Evey Trans is already operating 150 buses in Pune and with this new order, the fleet size will be 300 electric buses, which is highest in the country,” said Sharat Chandra, CEO & CFO, Olectra Greentech Limited.

These 12-metre air-conditioned buses have a seating capacity of 33+Wheelchair + Driver with electronically controlled air suspension. They ensure a comfortable ride to the passengers. They are equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of the commuters. The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery installed in the bus enables it to travel more than 200 KMs on a single charge based on traffic conditions.

Olectra Greentech is a Group Company of diversified MEIL, and manufactures and supplies electric buses in India. It is also a manufacturer of Silicon rubber/composite insulators for power transmission and distribution networks.