Following the beta testing in Bengaluru, ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) is initiating an outreach program for restaurants, food entrepreneurs, and cloud Kitchens in Delhi NCR.

The company will host events across the country, inviting sellers and MSMEs for interactive sessions on ONDC and how it can help accelerate their business. The first session in Delhi NCR is being conducted in association with NRAI (National Restaurant Association of India) on October 17 at India Habitat Centre.

The introductory session intends to facilitate an open interaction with network participants, both active and those in the advanced stages of integration with ONDC. This will help attendees understand the ONDC set-up better and how it can accelerate their business growth in the new open and democratised e-commerce ecosystem.

Shireesh Joshi, Chief Business Officer, ONDC, said, ”As a government-backed initiative, our sole focus is to create equal opportunities, especially for MSMEs. With our open network, businesses of every size have a chance to get discovered by their target audience. We wish to reach as many entrepreneurs, small businesses, local brands, etc. The F&B category is a very important category for us, given its almost daily reach to consumers. This introductory session will be a good starting point for all the interested parties who want to join our network in the future”.

This event will be followed by a Chandigarh event at Hometel Chandigarh on October 18. Incorporated on December 31, 2021, ONDC, a Section 8 company, is an initiative of the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce, envisioned to create a facilitative model to revolutionize digital commerce.