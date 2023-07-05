One Point One Solutions, a Business Process Management service provider, has set up a wholly-owned subsidiary, One Point One USA INC.

Headquartered in Delaware, the company has appointed John F Kennedy, Vice President (Sales) and Matthew Rupe, Director (Sales) to spearhead the growth strategy in the United States.

Kennedy has over 20 years of experience in striking deals in countries, such as the United States, United Kingdom, Philippines, Brazil, India, Mexico, and Canada. Prior to this, he worked with Hinduja Global Solutions as Vice President (Business Development).

With a sales background of over 20 years, Rupe has held the position of Director of Sales at Datamark Inc in Texas. His ability to foster high-performing teams that consistently deliver results has been the hallmark of his career, said the company.

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, One Point One Solutions said the company is in an advanced stage to close with a couple of clients and are expecting to sign them in the near future.

The pace of expansion in the US would pick up pace with two veterans onboard and the team delivering better results, he added.

The company recognises the immense potential and vibrant market opportunities in the US and the expansion allows it to better understand and cater to the unique needs of clients while enhancing its ability to deliver unparalleled customer experiences, it said.