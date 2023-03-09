One Point One Solutions, a Business Process Management solutions provider, has expanded its collections portfolio offering in the BFSI segment with Kotak Mahindra Bank and DMI Finance, a pan India credit platform.

The collection process for some of the major products of Kotak Mahindra Bank would be managed by One Point One Solutions team with multilingual capabilities, such as English, Hindi, and Kannada.

The initial engagement with the Bank will be about 20 seats and would scale up to over 100 seats across three sites of One Point One Solutions soon, said the company in a statement on Thursday.

Also read: Kotak Bank launches ‘Kotak fyn’ platform for business banking, corporate clients

The scope of the business with DMI Finance will include handling the collection portfolio through One Point One Solutions sites in Mumbai, Gurgaon, and Bengaluru. DMI customers will get service in English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, and south Indian languages. The account has been initiated with 50 seats and will be scaled up to over 150 seats in 3 months, said the company.

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, One Point One Solutions said the company’s expertise in collection portfolio business for over a decade has paved the way to sign prestigious clients like Kotak Mahindra Bank and DMI Finance.

These additions will go a long way in building sizable business by signing more banks and financial institutions under this segment, he added.