ONGC reports net loss of ₹3,098.26 crore in Q4

Paralysis in Maharashtra
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has reported a net loss of ₹3,098.26 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2019-20. The loss was because of a ₹4,899-crore impairment loss in the quarter under review due to Covid-19. ONGC had reported a profit of ₹4,239.50 crore in the same quarter of financial year 2018-19.
The total income during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019-20 stood at ₹22,781.84 crore, down from ₹29,150.73 crore.
The lower total income and profits were due to a fall in crude oil prices during the period under review.
Net realisation stood at around $49 a barrel during the quarter ended March 2020, down from around $62 a barrel in the quarter ended March 2019.
“The company has recognised an exceptional item towards impairment loss of ₹4,899 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2019-20 to factor into estimated future crude oil and natural gas prices. This has adversely impacted the profit after tax as compared to last year,” a company statement said.
For the full fiscal, the net profit stood at ₹13,444.54 crore, down from ₹26,764.60 crore in fiscal 2018-2019. The total income stood at ₹1,02,318.64 crore in fiscal 2019-2020, down from ₹ 1,16,919.81 crore.
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Following the breakout of Friday, the stock of EID-Parry has turned its near-term trend positive and is ...
₹1076 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1060104510851100 As the stock has breached a key hurdle, consider ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...