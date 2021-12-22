Online talent platform Monster raises ₹112.5 crore in funding

Monster.com, a Quess company, and a leading online talent platform, has announced that it has raised ₹137.5 crore in a funding round led by prominent industry leaders – Akash Bhanshali (Volrado Venture Partners) and Mohandas Pai (Meridian Investments) with participation from Quess. Post the funding round, the company said that it is valued at close to $100 million. The current close has been done at ₹112.5 crore with an option built-in to expand the round to ₹137.5 crore.

The company said that the funds raised will be utilised towards enhanced investments on product development and marketing in India, SEA and middle east markets. This investment will help Monster.com evolve from a job-board into a talent platform delivering full-stack experience for both candidates and companies.

Speaking about the fundraise, Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Monster.com, APAC & ME said, “We are very excited about the market opportunity in talent acquisition as people become the most important currency for every business. Last year has been incredible for the company, achieving very healthy growth across all metrics. We have an exciting product and business road map in line with our view on how hiring will evolve over the next few years. The participation of visionary investors with long-term outlook is a tremendous vote of confidence in Monster’s ability and vision in building India’s premier talent marketplace platform.”

Acquisition

In 2018, Quess Corp had acquired Monster.com’s businesses in India, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a strategic investment to strengthen its HR services portfolio by establishing end-to-end offerings across the employee lifecycle management space. Quess’ market-leading presence, in turn, offered Monster the opportunity to enhance its capability by building and implementing innovative technology platforms to gain edge over the competition.

Mohandas Pai said, “Monster.com is poised to redefine the job market by building tech workflows that put the candidate at the centre of the universe of innovation and possibilities. The next 2 years will see a huge increase in available jobs, thanks to high economic growth, and job seekers will find a high-quality platform to plan their careers here. As employers also prepare for a new decade and an employee-first mindset, the platform will help them create a differentiated experience and build deeper relationships with their teams from day one. Meridian Investments is proud to partner with Monster.com in this exciting and important vertical.”

Monster.com said that at present it has over 60 million active users in India. The business, which also has a presence in SEA and Middle East markets, has launched several product innovations over the last three years to improve the experience of recruiters as well as job seekers. The company’s consistent efforts in improving platform experience has helped it achieve significant growth across key business metrics like sales, customer retention & active user base it said. Key health indicators like recruiter searches and consumption have also shown over significant improvement, it added.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajit Isaac, Executive Chairman, Quess Corp, said, “When Quess acquired Monster for an investment of ₹145 crore, we embarked on a ‘Digital First’ journey with the objective of creating long term value for our shareholders and clients. This investment represents the validation of progress that has been made by the team and the capital infused will accelerate the transformation towards building Monster into a category defining company.”