Opto Circuits bags export order for pulse oximeters

How Amazon India is going green, one box at a time
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
Opto Circuits, a multi-national medical device company, has received orders from global customers to supply pulse oximeters and thermometers as the demand for these products have increased substantially due to Covid.
The company has started manufacturing of Pulse Oximeter, Multi Para Monitor Systems and Digital Thermometers for domestic and global markets.
The medical devices are manufactured under Make in India programme of the Government. The company has US FDA approvals for manufacturing of these products and has patents and technology for the above products.
The company has been selling various types of pulse oximeters across the world for last 12 years, under Mediaid and Criticare brand. The makes different types of pulse oximeters including finger pulse, bedside or lCU pulse oximeters, multi para meter and patient monitoring systems.
The digital thermometers are marketed under Faichney, Mediaid and Life Aid brand across the globe. Over the past few years, Opto Circuits has sold several millions of thermometers in US, Far East, West Asia and lndia.
The company had acquired the Digital Thermometers division from Hindustan Lever in 2002, while the Pulse Oximeter range of products came through acquisition of two companies in the US.
Vinod Ramnani, Director, Opto Circuits said the demand for the company's products has gone up substantially in the recent months in India and globally due to Covid.
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
The Indian wearables market in 2019 saw a record year of growth, which research firm IDC said had grown 177 ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...