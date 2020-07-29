Opto Circuits bags export order for pulse oximeters

Opto Circuits, a multi-national medical device company, has received orders from global customers to supply pulse oximeters and thermometers as the demand for these products have increased substantially due to Covid.

The company has started manufacturing of Pulse Oximeter, Multi Para Monitor Systems and Digital Thermometers for domestic and global markets.

The medical devices are manufactured under Make in India programme of the Government. The company has US FDA approvals for manufacturing of these products and has patents and technology for the above products.

The company has been selling various types of pulse oximeters across the world for last 12 years, under Mediaid and Criticare brand. The makes different types of pulse oximeters including finger pulse, bedside or lCU pulse oximeters, multi para meter and patient monitoring systems.

The digital thermometers are marketed under Faichney, Mediaid and Life Aid brand across the globe. Over the past few years, Opto Circuits has sold several millions of thermometers in US, Far East, West Asia and lndia.

The company had acquired the Digital Thermometers division from Hindustan Lever in 2002, while the Pulse Oximeter range of products came through acquisition of two companies in the US.

Vinod Ramnani, Director, Opto Circuits said the demand for the company's products has gone up substantially in the recent months in India and globally due to Covid.