‘Orsted’s transition provides key insights for India’s energy firms’

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The transition of Orsted, the once Danish state-owned utility, from being one of the most coal-intensive utilities in Europe to a global leader in offshore wind energy provides interesting insights and learning for Indian utilities.
A new report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) charts Orsted’s energy transition journey. “During Orsted’s transition journey of more than a decade, it has created immense shareholder wealth, as its market capitalisation zoomed by 314 per cent since its listing in 2016,” said the report’s author, IEEFA Energy Finance Analyst, Shantanu Srivastava.
“This feat can be attributed to its successfully planned transition strategy, along with transparent sustainability-related disclosures. This is an example where an enterprise has been able to fulfil its goal of dramatic shareholder wealth creation while radically transforming its business model, something which many energy companies around the world are trying to emulate,” he said.
Also read: Move towards more energy efficiency in a green, sustainable way, says Freddy Svane, Denmark’s Ambassador to India
The Indian government has embarked upon one of the most extensive clean energy drives in the world, with commitments to have 450 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by the end of this decade. “The Indian public utility sector, along with its private counterparts, will have a huge role to play in realising this massive goal,” said Srivastava.
“Major utilities such as NTPC and Tata Power have already committed to a green transition, evident in their capital expenditure plans and strategic roadmaps. Pure-play renewable energy companies like Adani Green Energy Limited and ReNew Power present examples of the private sector realising the potential of this sector and its ability to create enormous returns for its shareholders,” he added.
“Into the future, the ability of Indian companies to walk the talk and undertake a profitable transition or growth journey will be paramount to attract capital and grow shareholder wealth,” he said.
Orsted, which has already championed the green energy transition journey, provides valuable lessons for Indian companies, which may face several of the same challenges and opportunities. Orsted’s journey to becoming one of the leading renewable companies in the world can be attributed to both internal and external factors.
It’s journey to becoming one of the leading renewable companies in the world can be attributed to major strategic decisions including commitment to energy transition through long-term strategy realignment by the addition of renewable energy and phasing out thermal power and using non-conventional sources of funding through the farm down model, divestment of non-core assets and hybrid capital.
Also read: Offshore wind is no more at sea
“Energy markets around the globe are undergoing an unprecedented transformation, with renewable energy making inroads as the energy source of the future, and climate action gaining more steam to wade out fossil-fuel based generation,” said Srivastava.
“This renewed focus on advancing clean energy technologies has clouded the future of conventional utilities, which have no option but to transition or face the wrath of financial markets and regulators.”
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...