Our claims are backed by scientific facts: Sebamed

German personal care brand Sebamed, which has opened a new battlefront through its latest ad campaign in the soaps category, said the focus of its campaign is to generate awareness among consumers so that they can make informed choices.

Sashi Ranjan, India Head for Sebamed, told BusinessLine, “Our claims are based on solid science and we have robust information and data points to back it up. We have not been served any court order as yet. We are a responsible organisation and we abide by the law of land.”

Ranjan said, “We are not against any particular brand or organisation but our focus is on empowering the consumer with the right information so that they can make informed choices. If you look at the Indian personal care industry traditionally it has been focussed more on emotional attributes and so-called make believe concepts in its messaging and we wanted to shift this discussion by making the product the ‘hero’ of the campaign and through easily verifiable facts.”

The company’s latest campaign titled # ‘Sebamed Science Ki Suno’ has taken on HUL, with claims that its cleansing bar is more beneficial for skin with pH 5.5 (pH measures the acidity of a product).

Ramping up distribution

The German brand, which has a presence in India for more than a decade, is looking to not just amplify its brand building activities but also its distribution across channels.

“We are investing heavily on ramping up distribution across general trade, modern trade and e-commerce channel. We have a presence across over 40 cities and we are working to ramp it up to over 100 cities this year,” he said. Ranjan added that overall the company has a vision to garner a growth of “10x in the next five years.”

The company, which has a product portfolio that includes haircare and skincare, imports products from Germany and are priced at a relatively higher price points than its competitors. For instance: The company’s cleansing bar is priced at ₹99 for 100 gms.

Asked if the company is looking at expanding its portfolio with lower priced products, Ranjan said, “ We are constantly evaluating the product and price mix. It will be too myopic to look at it only from price perspective but one also needs to look at it from the value-proposition that our portfolio offers.”