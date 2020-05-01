OYO appoints former Starbucks COO, Troy Alstead, as independent member of board

OYO Hotels & Homes on Friday announced the appointment of former Starbucks Corporation COO, Troy Alstead, as an independent member of the board of directors.

An official statement said Alstead would play a supervisory role and provide guidance to the founder and the management, on key business decisions. His experience in operations, financial management, business resilience planning and growth cycle management would strengthen the company’s ability to deliver on sustainable growth, operational and service excellence, and help the company build a strong culture of corporate governance.

Currently Oyo’s board has industry experts including Gerardo Issac (Gerry) Lopez, Operating Partner at SoftBank Vision Fund; Betsy Atkins, CEO & Founder of Baja Corporation; Munish Varma, SoftBank Investment Advisers; Bejul Somaia, Managing Director, Lightspeed Venture Partners; and Mohit Bhatnagar, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital and Aditya Ghosh.

Alstead worked with Starbucks Corporation for 24 years, and most recently served as Chief Operating Officer.

He is founder, president, and CEO of Ocean5, a place for playing, meeting, and dining, and Table 47, a farm-to-table, fresh from the scratch restaurant, both located in Gig Harbor, Washington. He is also on the Board of Topgolf Group Ltd, Harley-Davidson Inc, and Levi Strauss & Co.

“We are delighted to welcome Troy to OYO’s board of directors,” said Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO Hotels & Homes. “Troy brings tremendous operating and governance experience that will help us continue delivering on our mission to help millions of middle-income people around the world gain access to quality accommodations at different price points,”

“OYO, with its asset-light business model and strong data capabilities, is creating something entirely new for more than 3 billion middle-income travellers and city-dwellers who need accommodations that meet their standards and also their budgets,” said Alstead.