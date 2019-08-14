Oyo group to invest Rs 100 cr more in Vizag

Oyo Hotels and Homes is planning to expand its operations in Visakhapatnam city. The company will and additional Rs 100 croresto offer better hospitality to tourists and visitors to the city, according to a press release.

At present, the group has 100 hotels and 1,950 rooms in the city and 289 hotels and 6,300 rooms in Andhra Pradesh. The group has generated 3,000 direct jobs and it plans to provide direct and indirect employment to 5,500 more in the coming year or so.

Aditya Ghosh, the CEO, has said, "Visakhapatnam, the largest city in Andhra Pradesh, is a key market for us. We plan to expand our operations in Vizag as well as the rest of the state."