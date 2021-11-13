P Jayarama Bhat completes term as Chair of Karnataka Bank

P Jayarama Bhat, part-time non-executive Chairman of Karnataka Bank Ltd (KBL), retired from the service on Saturday after completing his term approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He took charge as part-time non-executive Chairman of Karnataka Bank on April 12 2017.

In his farewell address to staff members, Bhat said it has been a privilege and honour for him to serve Karnataka Bank for such a long period of nearly five decades in different capacities.

“I take this opportunity to thank Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Board of Directors, former directors and all the present and retired members of KBL family for the support given during my stint at the bank. As we approach centenary year of the bank, I am sure that Karnataka Bank will create many new benchmarks in the Indian banking industry,” he said, and welcomed Pradeep Kumar, the new Chairman of the bank.

Upgrade skill-set

Greeting the outgoing Chairman, Pradeep Kumar said it is a huge achievement in itself to serve Karnataka Bank for nearly five decades, a record not just in the history of Karnataka Bank but also in the entire Indian banking industry.

“With new players in the banking industry, it is imperative that we constantly upgrade our skill-set and knowledge to improve productivity and business generation,” he said, urging staff members to take a pledge to work with an attitude to delight the customers with their service while being vigilant and responsible about the aspects of data privacy and cyber security besides adhering to extant compliance guidelines.

Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, said that having played such a pivotal role in the growth of the bank for a considerable period of time, Jayarama Bhat was considered as a leader par excellence in implementing the vision of the bank and in garnering the goodwill and commitment of the staff members towards attaining sustainable business. Being a true mentor and leader, Jayarama Bhat has inspired a whole generation of KBL family in taking forward the legacy of Karnataka Bank.

He said the bank is also fortunate to have Pradeep Kumar, a seasoned banker, as its new Chairman. He added that he is excited to work with him in taking the bank to still greater heights.