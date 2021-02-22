Page Industries appoints Ganesh as Executive Director & CEO

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Page Industries limited has appointed VS Ganesh as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer.
Page Industries limited has appointed VS Ganesh as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer.
The company in a regulatory filing to exchanges said based on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the board of directors, at its meeting held on Monday, has approved the appointment of Ganesh as Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer for five years effective June 1.”
Consequent to the elevation of Ganesh, the Board has shortened his present term of Executive Director – Manufacturing and Operation to the closing hours on May 31, 2021.
Sunder Genomal, Managing Director, said: “I am delighted to welcome Ganesh, I have no doubt that Ganesh would exceed all our expectations in the role of CEO and that the company will continue to remain in excellent hands. I believe Ganesh has the right leadership skills and qualities to succeed Vedji and also drive the company’s growth to the next level.”
Thanking the board, Ganesh said, “l am excited and deeply honoured for having been invited to lead Page Industries, a company with rich heritage, culture and built on strong values. I look forward to working closely with the Board, Leadership Team and the hugely talented employees in the journey of building a better tomorrow for all our stakeholders.”
