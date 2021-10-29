PayPal partners with leading edutech companies

Global digital payments major PayPal has strengthened its presence across India’s $800 million edutech sector through its partnership with leading brands including upGrad, Great Learning, Camp K12, Edureka, Flintoclass, Cuemath.

“As the Indian edutech sector grows both within India and internationally, PayPal’s presence across 200 markets will help these merchants reach a global consumer base and drive growth,” it said in a statement on Friday.

“The edutech industry is poised to emerge as a $30 billion market in the next 10 years,” according to a report by transaction advisory firm RBSA Advisors, the statement further said.

Navin Mistry, Director, Enterprise Sales, PayPal said, “Our partnership with some of the leading names in the sector has played a critical role in helping them realise their cross-border growth aspirations and leverage the Indian edutech sector globally.”