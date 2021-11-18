Paytm makes a weak debut, lists at 9% discount

One97 Communications, which operates Paytm made a tepid debut on the bourses today, listing at 9 per cent discount against its issue price of ₹2,150.

The company listed at ₹1,955 on the BSE, down ₹195 or 9.07 per cent from its issue price.

It listed at ₹1,950 on the NSE, at a 9.3 per cent discount.

All eyes were on the listing of India's largest IPO - Paytm, which raised ₹18,300 crore in the IPO will make a debut at the bourses on Thursday. The company had fixed the IPO price as ₹2,150 a share, at the upper end of a price band of ₹2,080-2,150 a share.

Sluggish subscription

The issue was subscribed 1.89 times overall. Paytm allocated shares worth ₹8,235 crore to more than 100 anchor investors, including the Government of Singapore. The IPO was subscribed 1.66 times by retail investors and 2.79 times by QIBs. But, it saw only a muted response from HNIs, whose portion received just 24 per cent.