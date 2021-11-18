Paytm makes a weak debut, lists at 9% discount

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
One97 Communications, which operates Paytm made a tepid debut on the bourses today, listing at 9 per cent discount against its issue price of ₹2,150.
The company listed at ₹1,955 on the BSE, down ₹195 or 9.07 per cent from its issue price.
It listed at ₹1,950 on the NSE, at a 9.3 per cent discount.
All eyes were on the listing of India's largest IPO - Paytm, which raised ₹18,300 crore in the IPO will make a debut at the bourses on Thursday. The company had fixed the IPO price as ₹2,150 a share, at the upper end of a price band of ₹2,080-2,150 a share.
The issue was subscribed 1.89 times overall. Paytm allocated shares worth ₹8,235 crore to more than 100 anchor investors, including the Government of Singapore. The IPO was subscribed 1.66 times by retail investors and 2.79 times by QIBs. But, it saw only a muted response from HNIs, whose portion received just 24 per cent.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...