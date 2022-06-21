PCBL to focus on capacity expansion, innovation to drive growth

PCBL (formerly Phillips Carbon Black Ltd.) has identified six strategic drivers, including ramping up capacity, portfolio expansion, enhancing customer centricity, leveraging digital technology, focusing on innovation, while keeping ESG priorities at the core of its operations to scale up growth during the coming fiscal.

The company, which is part of the RP Saniiv Goenka Group, has undertaken a greenfield project in Chennai through a wholly-owned subsidiary, PCBL (TN) Ltd., which is expected to be commissioned by the third quarter of this fiscal. Upon completion, the plant will add 1,47,000 MTPA of carbon black capacity and 24 MW of green power.

It has also undertaken a 40,000 MTPA brownfield project at Mundra in Gujarat, whichwill be completed in two phases. The first phase is expected to be operational by the end of FY-23. Additional green power capacity of 7 MW in Kochi, Kerala is in progress.

With this, the total manufacturing capacity would be 7,90,000 MTPA, while its green power would be 122 MW.

“In India, our greenfield expansion in Chennai is making steady progress. Despite execution challenges owing to external factors, we expect to commission the plant by Q3 FY22-23. Additionally, we have embarked upon a brownfield expansion in Mundra, Gujarat, with a specific focus on production of specialty chemicals, “Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, PCBL, said in the company’s latest annual report.

During financial year 2021-22, PCBL achieved its highest ever annual production volume of 4,56,484 MT. It also focus on specialty grades to improve market penetration and enhance profitability.

In December 2021, the company changed its name to PCBL Ltd. and also introduced a new brand identity, which would help establish itself more firmly as a diversified producer of quality products in the global chemical space.

“Our new brand identity is modern and reflects our organisation’s future-facing approach. The shift is significant given that more than 35 per cent of our portfolio today comprises performance and specialty chemical applications. Our new brand identity and nomenclature is in alignment with this business evolution,” Goenka said.

Ramping up product portfolio

The company has been developing new speciality chemical grades, moving up the value chain in the tyre and performance chemical grades, and focusing on customisation of grades.

PCBL’s research and innovation centres in India and Belgium have enabled it to expand its product portfolio, as well as undertake process innovations to cater to the evolving needs of customer.

According to Managing Director, Kaushik Roy, the company has more than 20 products in the pipeline, which will be launched in the next three years. This would help the company further strengthen its position in the global market.

The company’s R&D and innovation division has helped it develop a strong foundation for customised offerings and futuristic solutions for customers.

In 2021–22, the company ventured into the less pursued markets in Latin America and Africa. It also focussed on strengthening its position in Europe and North America. The report said that moving forward, PCBL would focus on penetrating new geographies and increasing its customer base.