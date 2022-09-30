Taiwanese electronics major Pegatron on Friday inaugurated its new facility in Chennai to manufacture iPhone devices. The company is investing ₹1,100 crore investment with employment generation for 14,000 people.

The company had signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government in February 2021 in this regard.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin inaugurated the plant at Mahindra World City in the presence of Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Pegatron had applied under the Centre’s popular Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) to set up a greenfield manufacturing unit.

Pegatron Corporation, a Design and Manufacturing Service (DMS) company, manufactures devices, computing devices, and consumer electronics. Pegatron’s India subsidiary, Pegatron India, was incorporated in July 2020.