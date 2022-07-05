Personal care brand Yardley expands into no-gas body perfumes for men

Yardley, a Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting owned personal care brand, announced its foray into the no-gas body perfume category with the launch of ’The Elite Collection by Yardley Gentleman’ which comes in three variants — Stellar Spice, Intense Fougere and Classy Musk.

“The men’s grooming category has a great opportunity to grow in India. Yardley has strong latent brand equity in India, and we are looking to target younger men through our contemporary offerings. The new range shares similar characteristics of perfume, giving the product an edge over other deodorants available in the market,” said Manish Vyas, Business Head at Yardley India.

The new range is positioned at a premium to normal range, and priced at ₹249 for 120 ml bottle. The product will be available at the nearest stores, e-commerce platforms as well as the Yardley webstore.