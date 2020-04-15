P&G India to produce and donate face masks, hand sanitizers

And they all fell down...
FMCG company Procter & Gamble (P&G) has announced its move to produce face masks and hand sanitizers for its employees and to support the government and relief organisations who are on the frontlines of this pandemic in India.
The production of hand sanitizers has begun in Roorkee and the company has manufactured the first batch already. The company will soon begin manufacturing three-ply face masks in Hyderabad.
Madhusudan Gopalan, MD &CEO, P&G-Indian Subcontinent, said, “Under our programme ‘P&G Suraksha India,’ we are stepping up to support the government and those who are on the frontlines in India’s fight against Covid-19. We have started production of hand sanitizers and begin the production of masks soon, using it to ensure our people can continue operating safely and sharing it with those who are on the frontlines.”
“To start with, we will donate 1.5 million masks to government and relief organisations to combat the spread of this pandemic. The face masks and hand sanitizers will help us protect the health and safety of people and to ensure that P&G can continue to serve Indian consumers with cleaning, health and hygiene products during this time when they are needed the most,” he said.
In addition to the latest announcement, P&G is extending support to the broader community in-kind, providing product and critical supplies to aid frontline and essential workers who are tirelessly working to combat the spread of Covid-19.
