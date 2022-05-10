P&G pledges more funds to promote women-owned business

Procter & Gamble India on Tuesday said it will spend ₹500 crore towards “deliberately working with women-owned and women-led businesses” in India till 2025. Last year it had committed ₹300 crore to the cause.

These efforts are part of its commitment “to advance equality and inclusion across India”.

The FMCG company will also launch a programme to induct and support professionals who have taken a break from the workforce and are looking to restart their careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) roles in the areas of IT, research and development, and product supply, a company statement said.

It said that by 2024 it would make its brand advertising, including social media content and websites, accessible to people with impaired sight and hearing.

The ‘P&G Shiksha Betiyan Scholarship Program’, aimed at providing financial aid and mentorship to girls pursuing STEM education, will be introduced at more than 50 colleges including technical institutes, undergraduate colleges and postgraduate universities.

The company plans to sensitise advertising and marketing students on the need for “accurate portrayal and representation” of women in ads. It will partner with leading marketing and communication colleges for this, it said.

Madhusudan Gopalan, CEO, P&G Indian Subcontinent, said the company is driving equality and inclusion through actions that break barriers and tackle biases. “We will continue to leverage the voice of our company and brands to raise awareness on issues that matter and partner with expert organisations and individuals to address them. We remain steadfast in our commitment to advance equality and inclusion by making meaningful impact for our employees, through our brands, and with our partners in our communities,” he added.

In 2021, P&G announced its ‘Share the Care’ parental leave policy, offering enhanced leave benefits and flexibility for new parents in the company. It recently extended benefits to partners of LGBTQ+ employees.

To increase diversity on the creative side, in the past year nearly 40 per cent of P&G advertising films were directed by women, it added.