Pharmaceutical industry eyeing ELGi AB series for adoption

Air compressor manufacturing major Elgi Equipments has registered growing adoption of ELGi AB ‘Always Better’ series by the pharmaceutical industry.
The no-compromise oil-free air solution for sensitive industry applications, lower maintenance cost and high reliability are said to be the key attractions of the AB series range of oil-free screw compressors.
“Pharma companies rely on pure, clean and oil-free air. The ELGi AB series range of oil-free screw compressors addresses the needs of the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry by delivering consistent class “0” oil-free air, giving better return on investment, ensuring zero traces of microbial contaminants in air, and above all, guaranteeing the safest pneumatic air.
“Sheer performance of the AB series, coupled with its compelling value proposition, has resulted in leading pharmaceutical companies in India replacing their existing machines with the ‘Always Better’ series. Further successful installations have prompted many others to revisit their entire fleet of air compressors,” the company said in a release.
India’s pharmaceutical industry is estimated to grow at 22.4 per cent annually and reach $100 billion by 2025.
“The quality of compressed air meeting the highest standards is of quintessential importance with growing FDA scrutiny, strict warnings over toxic impurities and delicate pharmaceutical manufacturing processes,” said Jairam Varadaraj, Managing Director, Elgi Equipments.
He further pointed out that pharmaceutical customers traditionally bought oil lubricated compressors for requirements below 500cfm (90kW) owing to low capital investments.
“The flip side of using lubricated screws is the multi-layer filtration systems; the replacement of oil-filters tends to increase the life cycle cost of the compressor, notwithstanding the downtime.”
“Conventional oil-free compressors in this range are normally air-cooled and also face reliability issues and temperature trips at high ambient temperature conditions, resulting in significant downtime and operational losses, in addition to excessive initial and running costs,” the Elgi Equipments MD explained, adding that the AB series addressed all such pain points.
“With the AB Series compressors, pharmaceutical installations get the purest form of compressed air with higher efficiency, increased reliability and quicker return on investment,” said Rajesh Premchandran, Director, India, South Asia, Africa and Middle East (ISAAME).
