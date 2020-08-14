Phase-1 trials of Bharat Biotech vaccine almost complete; phase-2 to begin in Sept: Report

Of the Yamaha partnership and e-mobility
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Eleven of the 12 centres for Bharat Biotech’s vaccine — an anti-coronavirus vaccine that is being developed indigenously in the country — completed the first phase of human trials, India Today reported.
Except for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), other centres have almost completed their first phase of human trials.
Initially, AIIMS Delhi was supposed to try the vaccine on 100 candidates, which it brought down to 16. The total candidate recruitment for the vaccine is 375 across 12 centres.
Sources of India Today told that the second trial will likely begin in the first week of September, after the submission of reports collected in the first human trials.
India Today reported that preliminary results of phase-1 clinical trials showed that Covaxin is safe for use.
Another centre in Maharashtra confirmed to India Today that the first trials conducted in Nagpur on 55 participants have been completed.
“After the first dosing, two patients reported some fever-related symptoms. However, they got better after a few hours of monitoring without any medical intervention,” said a source at the Nagpur centre.
The Nagpur centre has also given the second dose to seven candidates, two days ago. Thirteen more candidates were given the second dose of Covaxin on Thursday. The results have been given to Bharat Biotech for review.
Similarly, phase-1 trials of the Bharat Biotech vaccine at the Jeevan Rekha Hospital in Belgaum, Karnataka, have also been completed.
However, only four candidates were vaccinated in Belgaum. Phase-2 trial recruitment will begin in the first week of September. The findings were reported after monitoring the candidates for 28 days.
Meanwhile, India has reported 24 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus, with 17 lakh having recovered so far. The death toll stands at over 47,000. The recovery rate improved to 70.77 per cent in the country, according to the Health Ministry report.
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Bikes, scooters will head out from India to developed markets
Which variant of the new Kia baby SUV should you be booking?
MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi bets big on modular truck platform AVTR’s drive
These apps can help find the answer to the question that pricks you at the end of every month — where did all ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
Avoiding fresh debts and reining in spends are among top money mantras
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...