PhonePe announces six sponsorships for IPL 2021

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Homegrown digital payments platform PhonePe, on Thursday, announced that it has taken up six different sponsorships for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.
PhonePe is the official co-presenting sponsor for the television broadcast of IPL 2021 on Star Sports Network. It is also the Associate Sponsor for the digital broadcast of IPL on Disney+Hotstar.
Additionally, the company will also be sponsoring four IPL franchises this season – Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals.
Despite hiked ad rates, sponsors pad up for IPL 14
Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO of, PhonePe, said: “We are kicking off our most aggressive national marketing campaign ever, starting with IPL 2021 next month. We have invested even more heavily on IPL this year, taking up 6 different sponsorships. As the category leader, it is our vision as well as our ambition to bring digital payments to every Indian household. Our aggressive marketing efforts are in line with this strategic priority.”
This is the third year in a row that PhonePe is co-sponsoring IPL. PhonePe’s IPL campaign will run equally aggressively across multiple platforms including TV, digital and social media platforms this year in addition to its co-sponsorship.
PhonePe on one of its biggest ever marketing push will run marketing interventions through the year with a focus on the upcoming IPL 2021.
The focus of the strategy will largely be on expanding the user base from 280 million currently to 500 million by December 2022, and drive preference for PhonePe among millions of new-to-digital users, it said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Through captivating anecdotes and in-depth research, Yashaswini Chandra brings alive an enduring bond — of ...
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
Looking back at a pandemic-induced lockdown — announced in March 2020 — with stark images of isolation ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...