PhonePe announces six sponsorships for IPL 2021

Homegrown digital payments platform PhonePe, on Thursday, announced that it has taken up six different sponsorships for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

PhonePe is the official co-presenting sponsor for the television broadcast of IPL 2021 on Star Sports Network. It is also the Associate Sponsor for the digital broadcast of IPL on Disney+Hotstar.

Additionally, the company will also be sponsoring four IPL franchises this season – Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals.

Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO of, PhonePe, said: “We are kicking off our most aggressive national marketing campaign ever, starting with IPL 2021 next month. We have invested even more heavily on IPL this year, taking up 6 different sponsorships. As the category leader, it is our vision as well as our ambition to bring digital payments to every Indian household. Our aggressive marketing efforts are in line with this strategic priority.”

This is the third year in a row that PhonePe is co-sponsoring IPL. PhonePe’s IPL campaign will run equally aggressively across multiple platforms including TV, digital and social media platforms this year in addition to its co-sponsorship.

PhonePe on one of its biggest ever marketing push will run marketing interventions through the year with a focus on the upcoming IPL 2021.

The focus of the strategy will largely be on expanding the user base from 280 million currently to 500 million by December 2022, and drive preference for PhonePe among millions of new-to-digital users, it said.