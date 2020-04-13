Pidilite pledges ₹25 crore towards Covid-19 relief funds

Pidilite Industries Ltd, a manufacturer of adhesives and sealants, has pledged ₹25 crore towards Covid-19 relief funds. This contribution will be made to the Central and other emergency relief State funds.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of India and our government’s efforts to overcome this unprecedented pandemic. We will continue to care for the health and well-being of our partners and employees while constructively supporting the various relief efforts announced by the government,” Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries, said.

Pidilite Industries is also a manufacturer of construction chemicals, craftsmen products and polymer emulsions, among others.