Pieter Elbers is the new IndiGo CEO

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, has announced the appointment of Pieter Elbers as Chief Executive Officer, subject to regulatory approvals. He will join IndiGo on or before October 1. He succeeds Ronojoy Dutta who will retire on September 30.

Since 2014, Elbers (52) has served as the President & Chief Executive Officer of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Air France–KLM Group.

Elbers started his career at KLM in 1992 at their Schiphol hub and over time, held several managerial positions in both The Netherlands and overseas in Japan, Greece and Italy. After he returned to The Netherlands, he was appointed as the Senior Vice President of Network & Alliances, before being promoted in 2011 as the Chief Operating Officer.

“I leave knowing that IndiGo is in the good custody of Elbers and that the future for IndiGo employees is secure and bright. I would like to thank all the employees at IndiGo for the kindness and affection they have shown me over the past four years. As I move forward to the next chapter of my life, I will look back with nostalgia, fondness, and a tinge of separation regret,” Ronojoy Dutta, the outgoing CEO of IndiGo said in a statement.