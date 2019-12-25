Companies

Piramal Enterprises to raise ₹2,750 cr by issuing bonds

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 25, 2019 Published on December 25, 2019

Piramal Enterprises on Wednesday said it will raise up to ₹2,750 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

“A meeting of the Administrative Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, to consider and approve the issue of secured non-convertible debentures on private placement basis amounting up to ₹2,750 crore,” it said in a regulatory filing.

Piramal Enterprises said the money can be raised in one or more tranches from time to time.

Published on December 25, 2019
Piramal Enterprises Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
TVS Motor launches NTORQ 125 Race Edition in Nepal