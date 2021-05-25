Companies

Piramal Group files application in NCLAT on DHFL

Surabhi Mumbai | Updated on May 25, 2021

Application challenges National Company Law Tribunal order

The Piramal Group has filed an appeal in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on the DHFL issue.

The application has been filed challenging the National Company Law Tribunal order which directed DHFL’s Committee of Creditors to consider the offer made by its former promoter Kapil Wadhawan within the next 10 days.

RBI approves Piramal's resolution plan for DHFL

Sources confirmed to BusinessLine that it filed the appeal in the NCLAT on Tuesday.

The resolution plan of Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited (PCHFL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Ltd, had emerged a successful plan for the troubled Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.

Auditor reports fresh ₹6,182-cr fraud in DHFL

Meanwhile, the NCLAT will also begin hearing the appeal by the Committee of Creditors of DHFL on the NCLT order today.

Published on May 25, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.