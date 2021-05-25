Piramal Group files application in NCLAT on DHFL

The Piramal Group has filed an appeal in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on the DHFL issue.

The application has been filed challenging the National Company Law Tribunal order which directed DHFL’s Committee of Creditors to consider the offer made by its former promoter Kapil Wadhawan within the next 10 days.

Sources confirmed to BusinessLine that it filed the appeal in the NCLAT on Tuesday.

The resolution plan of Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited (PCHFL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Ltd, had emerged a successful plan for the troubled Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.

Meanwhile, the NCLAT will also begin hearing the appeal by the Committee of Creditors of DHFL on the NCLT order today.