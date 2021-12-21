Piramal Pharma picks up minority stake in Yapan Bio for Rs 101 crore

Piramal Pharma Ltd has announced an investment of Rs 101.77crore in Hyderabad’s Yapan Bio to expand its footprint in biologics and bolster its own contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) business, Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS). PPL will hold 27.78 per cent equity in the company as a result of this investment.

Yapan Bio provides process development, scale-up, and cGMP compliant manufacturing of vaccines and biologics/bio-therapeutics, including high containment product classes (up to BSL-2+), recombinant vaccines, RNA/DNA vaccines, gene therapies, monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and other complex biologics, a note from PPL said.

Yapan’s FY21 turnover was Rs 12.4 crore. The company earned revenues of Rs 11.8 crore in the first six month or H1FY22, it added.

The investment in Yapan Bio allows PPS to broaden its service offerings in the fast-growing biologics CDMO space. “Biologics capabilities can be synergistic with the company's anti-body drug conjugation capabilities; specifically, for customers who prefer the speed and simplicity benefits of an integrated program that involves development, manufacturing, conjugation, and fill finish. PPS currently offers integrated payload, conjugation, fill finish services, and the addition of anti-body capabilities enhances that offering,” the company said.

Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Ltd said, “The expertise found at Yapan will help Piramal provide existing customers with wider capabilities for developing and manufacturing large molecules. This investment further supports our growth strategy for Piramal Pharma.”

Peter DeYoung, CEO, Pharma Solutions, Piramal Pharma Ltd added, “During the past decade, biologics and their accompanying development services are the fastest growing segments of the CDMO market.”