Pluckk, engaged in the fresh fruit and vegetables market, has announced a collaboration with Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan as an investor and brand ambassador.

The company boasts a range of 400 products spanning more than 15 categories, including essentials, exotics, hydroponics, and cuts and mixes. Their selection encompasses innovative do-it-yourself (DIY) meal kits crafted within certified food-tech facilities. Pluckk has also introduced ozone-washed products and traceability concepts.

Having received seed funding from Exponential Ventures, the company has established its presence in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune, with plans for further expansion in the upcoming quarters. The brand has increased its reach by featuring on leading online marketplaces and offering its products through Android and the iOS app, and platforms such as Amazon, Swiggy, Dunzo, Zepto and Reliance Signature Stores.

Pluckk sold over 1 million products in the previous quarter, with offerings such as DIY zoodles and cauliflower rice and a trends section. The brand claims to have taken steps towards environmental responsibility, earning the distinction of being India’s first certified plastic-neutral fruit and vegetables brand.

Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I am delighted to be associated with Pluckk as an investor and brand ambassador, a brand at the forefront of providing consumers safe, high-quality fruits and vegetables. As a mom, the quality of food is very important to me. I look forward to being a part of Pluckk’s remarkable journey and commitment to help consumers eat right in India.”

