PM Modi inaugurates Bosch’s first smart campus Spark.NXT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated Bosch’s new campus in Bengaluru, built at a cost of $100 million. The 76-acre Spark.NXT campus features multiple smart solutions based on sustainability, security, and user experience for associates, visitors, and facility management.

“The smart campus will take a lead in the development of futuristic products and solutions for India and for the world,“ said the Prime Ministeri.

The auto ancillaries major which employs 31,500 people and does Rs 22,000 crore in annual revenues, is celebrating its centenary in India. At present, it has 16 manufacturing sites, and seven development and application centres in India.

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Bosch Limited and president of the Bosch Group, India, said, “We started our Make in India and Make in Karnataka manufacturing journey 69 years ago. Today, with our new Spark.NXT campus, the company continues to invest in smart and sustainable solutions that are ‘Invented for life’ and supports the government’s vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Filiz Albrecht, board member of management and director of Industrial Relations, Robert Bosch GmbH, said though sustainability is central to the corporate strategy, the company’s success depends on people. “Over the last five years, Bosch India has invested one billion euros in upscaling and will invest another billion euros in the next five years in various training programmes for artificial intelligence, software, electromobility, etc,” she added.

“Bosch has had a presence in the state for several decades now and we are happy to have India’s largest smart campus here. Karnataka, primarily Bengaluru, has been a technology hub and houses the largest number of R&D centers across the globe. This campus is another feather to its cap,” said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The company has invested Rs 50 crores in the reduction of energy consumption at the new Adugodi campus and will meet up to 85 per cent of its total energy needs with in-house solar panels and the purchase of green group captive power. It houses multiple smart, sustainable solutions including Bosch DEEPSIGHTS, The Bosch Intelligent Air-Conditioning and Comfort Assistant (BIANCA), and air-quality monitors.