PointOne Capital announces final close of its $7 million pre-seed fund

January 13, 2022: PointOne Capital , a pre-seed focussed VC fund, has announced the final close of its maiden ₹50 crore($ 7 million) fund. The final close comes within a year of its first close in Dec 2020.

The venture capital (VC) fund targets startups in the beta or pre-launch stage. It has onboarded entrepreneurs based in silicon-valley and India, chief experience officers (CXOs), seasoned corporate and startup leaders and mid-sized family offices as its limited partnerships (LPs).

Speaking about the close, Mihir Jha, Founding Partner , said, “Macro sentiment in India has seen a clear shift towards tech, and it was very apparent from the huge participation interest we received from investors across profiles globally.”

Among the 30 investments that PointOne has made so far, 20 have been in 2021, with the ticket size of investments ranging from $100k to $150k. The primary investment categories include creator economy, gaming, Healthtech, EdTech, SMB focused SaaS products, Fintech.

“Our final close will enable us to stick to our approach of quick decision making and non-intrusive value addition for our founders, thus making us a dependable partner for companies looking to raise their first round of capita” Ravish Ratnam, Founding Partner, added.

The fund uses its global network of LPs and Venture Partners in order to fast-track market and domain access for its portfolio. The fund plans to cheque 60 new pre-seed in the next two years.

(additional inputs by BL Intern Isha Rautela)