Companies

Power Grid’s Q1 PAT jumps 193% YoY to ₹5,998 crore

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 10, 2021

Total income stood at ₹10,392 crore

Power Grid Corporation, a ‘Maharatna’ company under Power Ministry, posted profit after tax (PAT) of ₹5,998 crore for Q1FY22, 193 per cent higher on a year-on-year basis. Meanwhile, its total income for the April-June quarter stood at ₹10,392 crore, 6 per cent more as compared with the income of the same quarter of previous year. Sequentially, the company’s PAT rose 70 per cent as it stood at ₹3,526 crore in the previous quarter.

On a standalone basis, the company posted PAT and total income of ₹6,085 crore and ₹10,285 crore respectively registering a YoY growth of 207 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively for Q1FY22. It is to be noted that during the April-June quarter, Power Grid completed the first asset monetisation by a CPSE through the Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) route.

“PGInvIT, sponsored by POWERGRID, came out with an initial public offer of its units comprising fresh issue of ₹ 4,993 crore and offer for sale by POWERGRID amounting to ₹ 2,742 crore and got listed on BSE & NSE on May 14,. The company transferred 74 per cent shares in the 5 special purpose vehicles (SPVs) to the InvIT and the profit on sale of its stake in the five SPVs amounting to ₹3,014 crore (on consolidated basis) was recognized as an exceptional income,” the company said.

Meanwhile, the company incurred a capital expenditure of ₹1,110 crore and capitalised assets worth ₹5,642 crore (excluding foreign exchange rate variation) on a consolidated basis. Its gross fixed assets on a consolidated basis stood at ₹2,47,421 crore as on June 30.

“During the quarter, 1,716 ckm transmission lines and 9,400 MVA transformation capacity has been added, which include commissioning of cross-border interconnections with neighbouring countries - 400kV D/C Jigmeling (Bhutan) – Alipurduar (India) with Bhutan and 400kV D/C Baharampore (India)-Bheramara (Bangladesh) ckt-I of 2nd D/C line (Indian portion) with Bangladesh. Further, with commissioning of ± 320kV Pugalur - Thrissur HVDC (1000MW) VSC Monopole-I during the quarter, Pugalur - Thrissur 2000 MW VSC based HVDC System has been fully commissioned,” the release said.

Published on August 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.