PowerGrid Southern Region distributes essential food items to migrant labourers

Powergrid Corporation of India Ltd, Southern Region Transmission System-I, is distributing food pockets and essential food items/ration to the needy at various places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

This is part of the State-owned company’s CSR initiatives for Covid-19 relief measures and for the safety and well-being of construction labourers and migrant labourers.

It has distributed grocery kits containing the food items—rice, dal, oil, chilli powder and salt. It is distributing food packets in slum areas to help the needy in such difficult times and plans to do so till April 14, 2020.

Powergrid has announced a total commitment of ₹200 crore for fight against Coronavirus.

Mahavir Group

The Hyderabad-based Mahavir Group, a multifaceted group owning authorized automobile dealerships of Mercedes-Benz, Isuzu Motors, Skoda Auto and manufacturers of Benelli Superbikes, conducted a cleanliness drive to sanitize police vehicles in Hyderabad.

Yashwanth Jhabakh, Chairman, Mahavir Group said, “Our police officers are on the frontline 24x7 to provide service to the public and those struck by the coronavirus while trying to stay virus-free themselves. Disinfecting the patrol vehicles is a much-needed step in protecting our officers amid this pandemic.”

Two mobile vans and four 2-wheelers along with a team of five, have been deployed by the Mahavir Group to conduct this disinfection process for the next 10 days.

Freedom Oil

Freedom Oil contributes ₹50 lakh to Covid19 PM Relief Fund. It has partnered with Andhra Pradesh Government to distribute edible oil worth ₹42 lakh to the needy.

Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd (GEF India) are the makers of Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils.