PowerGrid to seek board approval for raising ₹ 10,000 crore during 2020-2021

PowerGrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) will seek board approval next week to raise up to ₹ 10,000 crore from the domestic market during 2020-2021.

In a statement to the exchanges, PGCIL said that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on July 3, 2019.

In addition to other items, the company will seek approval to raise to ₹ 10,000 crore from the domestic market through issue of secured/unsecured, non-convertible, non-cumulative/cumulative, redeemable, taxable/tax-free Debentures/Bonds under Private Placement during the financial year 2020-2021 in up to twenty tranches/offers.