Companies

Prachur Sah appointed as new Deputy CEO of Cairn Oil and Gas

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 20, 2020 Published on October 20, 2020

Cairn Oil & Gas has announced the appointment of Prachur Sah as its Deputy Chief Executive Officer. He earlier held the role of Director – New Ventures and led the company’s expansion efforts under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) rounds.

Cairn Oil & Gas is a vertical of Vedanta Limited.

A company statement said, Prachur has over two decades of experience in the energy sector and joined Cairn Oil & Gas in 2018 from Schlumberger where he was the Managing Director – India and Bangladesh. An alumni of IIT Bombay, he has worked in several countries including South Asia, Middle East and Latin America and brings with him a deep understanding and experience of the oil and gas business.

In his new role, Prachur will lead the next phase of growth for Cairn towards delivering volumes, cost, growth projects, rewards and recognition and early monetisation (new blocks), while maintaining the highest levels of safety, sustainability and governance. He will be supported in his endeavours by the Management Committee of Cairn Oil & Gas.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 20, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.