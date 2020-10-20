Prachur Sah appointed as new Deputy CEO of Cairn Oil and Gas

Cairn Oil & Gas has announced the appointment of Prachur Sah as its Deputy Chief Executive Officer. He earlier held the role of Director – New Ventures and led the company’s expansion efforts under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) rounds.

Cairn Oil & Gas is a vertical of Vedanta Limited.

A company statement said, Prachur has over two decades of experience in the energy sector and joined Cairn Oil & Gas in 2018 from Schlumberger where he was the Managing Director – India and Bangladesh. An alumni of IIT Bombay, he has worked in several countries including South Asia, Middle East and Latin America and brings with him a deep understanding and experience of the oil and gas business.

In his new role, Prachur will lead the next phase of growth for Cairn towards delivering volumes, cost, growth projects, rewards and recognition and early monetisation (new blocks), while maintaining the highest levels of safety, sustainability and governance. He will be supported in his endeavours by the Management Committee of Cairn Oil & Gas.