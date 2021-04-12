Pramerica Life Insurance appoints Kalpana Sampat as MD, CEO

Private life insurer Pramerica Life Insurance on Monday announced the appointment of Kalpana Sampat as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 9.

Prior to this appointment, she was the Chief Operating Officer of the company, a release said.

“Sampat is a respected leader in life insurance with an exceptional record. The board is optimistic that the company can deliver substantial strategic and operational progress under her able leadership,” Pramerica Life Insurance Chairman Sunil Kumar Bansal said in the release.

Before joining Pramerica Life Insurance, Sampat was the CEO for Swiss Reinsurance Co, India branch, and was instrumental in its launch in 2015.

Pramerica Life Insurance is a joint venture company of Prudential International Insurance Holdings, a fully-owned subsidiary of Prudential Financial, Inc., and DHFL Investments Limited (DIL).