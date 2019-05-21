Companies

Prasanth Kumar takes over as CEO of GroupM South Asia

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 21, 2019 Published on May 21, 2019

Prasanth Kumar

GroupM Asia Pacific on Tuesday announced the promotion of Prasanth Kumar, COO of GroupM South Asia, to CEO.

He succeeds Sam Singh, who is leaving the company in June-end to take on a senior role at ByteDance in India. ByteDance is a Chinese technology company whose products include popular short-video app TikTok.

Kumar will take up the CEO role with immediate effect, said a statement from GroupM, a marketing services company. “I am humbled at the opportunity to take on the CEO role for GroupM in one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing markets in the world,” the statement quoted him as saying.

“It has been an absolute privilege working with GroupM this last one year. The friends that I have made are friends for life,” said Singh.

