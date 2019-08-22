Companies

Pratik Pal is Tata Digital CEO

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 22, 2019 Published on August 22, 2019

Tata Sons has appointed TCS executive Pratik Pal as the Chief Executive Officer of Tata Digital.

Pal, whose appointment is effective August 21, will head the new entity which has been formed to incubate new digital businesses, a statement said. Pal was TCS’ global head of retail, travel, transportation, hospitality and consumer packaged goods industry unit. “Pratik brings strong domain knowledge of consumer-centric businesses to this role with a deep understanding of how new digital tech are disrupting these industries. He will play a key role in building new platforms of growth,” Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

Published on August 22, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Diageo raises stake to 55.2 per cent in United Spirits