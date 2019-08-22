Pratik Pal is Tata Digital CEO

Tata Sons has appointed TCS executive Pratik Pal as the Chief Executive Officer of Tata Digital.

Pal, whose appointment is effective August 21, will head the new entity which has been formed to incubate new digital businesses, a statement said. Pal was TCS’ global head of retail, travel, transportation, hospitality and consumer packaged goods industry unit. “Pratik brings strong domain knowledge of consumer-centric businesses to this role with a deep understanding of how new digital tech are disrupting these industries. He will play a key role in building new platforms of growth,” Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.