Pratt & Whitney to showcase aviation expertise at Wings India 2020

Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp, is set to showcase its commitment to innovation and aviation growth in the region at the Wings India 2020 aviation show to be held this week in Hyderabad.

The company’s presence at the show will be anchored by its exhibit — located in Hall B, Booth 8 — which will showcase a quarter scale model of Pratt & Whitney’s GTF engine. The exhibit will also feature a full-scale model of the GTF engine’s key differentiator technology, the fan drive gear system (FDGS), which enables all the engine’s modules to run at their optimum rotational speed, reducing fuel use and noise levels.

“India is one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets and Wings India is a key event for us to engage with our customers, partners, suppliers and other stakeholders,” Ashmita Sethi, Managing Director, India for Pratt & Whitney, said in a statement.

“Pratt & Whitney’s history in India began more than 70 years ago and we look forward to the opportunity to share how the company’s products, services and initiatives in the region contribute to the future of aviation in India.”

To meet the growing demand for air travel, more than 150 GTF-powered A320 neo family aircraft have been delivered to Indian operators to date. GTF engines have carried over 80 million passengers on more than 500,000 flights in India, and have saved Indian operators 90 million gallons of fuel and 880,000 metric tonnes of carbon emissions since entry into service in 2016.

Worldwide, more than 700 GTF-powered aircraft have been delivered to 48 operators on six continents.

Pratt & Whitney has been a trusted partner of India for more than seven decades supporting more than 1,250 engines in service in the region.

In 2015, Pratt & Whitney opened its India Customer Training Centre in Hyderabad with the aim to provide hands-on maintenance training to customers in the region. In 2019, the company opened its 100th eLearning Centre where elementary-age children have access to high-quality electronic education courses with emphasis on science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM).