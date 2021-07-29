Premier Energies unveils new facility at E-City Hyderabad

Premier Energies has unveiled new manufacturing facility for solar modules and cells at E-City Hyderabad, built with an investment of ₹483 crore.

With this new facility, Premier Energies is now among large integrated solar modules and cell manufacturers in the country.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the plant.

Surender Pal Singh, Founder and Chairman, Premier Energies said, “We have realised over the last two decades that solar power is not only a cleaner alternative to traditional energy that is highly dependent on fossil fuel, but can also address the power crisis our villages, is grappling with. In an agricultural economy like India, solar energy can play a big role in irrigation and harvesting. We at Premier Energies are committed to harness the power of sun for a prosperous and a greener India.”

The Hyderabad-based company has a capacity of 1.25 GW Module and 0.75GW Cell and plans to further expand manufacturing facility by 2 giga watts over next two years with an outlay of ₹1,200 crore.