Premium tea brand Teamonk raises ₹3.5 crore in Pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures

Teamonk, a Bengaluru-based premium tea brand has raised ₹3.5 crore in a Pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds raised will be utilised for domestic penetration and exploring uncharted territories in international markets, the company said.

Teamonk is a wellness D2C brand founded by Ashok Mittal and Amit Dutta in April 2017. It is currently distributing its product in countries like the US, UK, UAE, Canada, Germany, Australia and India. The brand has launched a wide range of green teas with Ayurvedic ingredients during Covid.

Ashok Mittal, Managing Director, Teamonk, said, “Covid has further heightened the need for wellness and immunity across socio-economic groups globally. We are delighted to fulfill this need through our range of 100 per cent pure and natural, delicious tasting teas.”

‘A tectonic shift’

Vinay Bansal, Founder & CEO, Inflection Point Ventures, said, “While tea has been a universal and most preferred everyday antioxidant drink, the last few years have witnessed a tectonic shift in the consumer consumption behaviour globally. Consumers are now moving to organic and healthy tea beverages which are accompanied with goodness of taste and health benefits such as antioxidant, immunity booster, enhancement in skin, anti-aging benefit, boost in mental alertness and concentration and much more.”

Bansal added, “Consumers too are also willing to spend for an authentic cup of tea. Teamonk with their excellent product curation and innovation abilities have over 64 specialty tea variants and have created exactly what is needed in the market. The brand is all set to emerge as a leader in the specialty tea segment and IPV continues to support them in their endeavour to provide the best to tea consumers not only in India but also in the global market.”