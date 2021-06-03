Prestige Group to vaccinate entire workforce by June

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
Prestige Group, a real estate developer, plans to vaccinate its entire workforce along with their families by the first week of June.
“The group has set a precedent for tackling the pandemic through its advocacy and on ground measures, promoting the urgent need for vaccination thereby motivating other companies to follow suit and help curtail the virus spread,” the company said in a release.
For this initiative, the group has partnered with Vikram Hospital, Manipal Hospital, CFS and BBMP (Bengaluru’s civic agency) to vaccinate the workforce. It is also associated with CFS, the Chennai based firm, whose parent company owns Pharmacy 1.
For this initiative, the group will spend more than ₹1 crore vaccinating close to 20,000 people including blue collar, white collar employees, their families and people from the deprived sections of society.
Milan Khurana, Executive Director HR, Admin & IT, Prestige Group said “The wellbeing of our employees is of paramount importance for us as we consider our entire workforce a part of our extended family. Through meticulous planning and execution, we have successfully vaccinated most employees above the age of 18. We achieved this ambitious target by vaccinating 800 to 1,000 employees (on an average) per day for the past two weeks. We are hopeful of completing vaccinations for over 95 per cent of Prestige’s workforce by the first week of June.”
Recently Prestige Group collaborated with BBMP, to vaccinate around 1,000 construction workers at Prestige Tech Park and other construction sites. The association with ACT – Active Covid Taskforce equipped the developer to organise vaccination drives for thousands of frontline workers at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel.
