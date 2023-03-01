NoBroker, a real estate platform, has raised $5 million from Google as part of its Series E round. Google will join existing investors General Atlantic, Tiger Global, and Moore Strategic Ventures in this venture.

Google and the proptech unicorn will collaborate to enhance user experience and work towards making the entire real estate journey of a user — from finding a home to living in a housing society — a seamless experience.

As of now, more than one crore properties are already registered on the NoBroker platform, and more than 2.5 crore individuals have used NoBroker services, said the company in a release.

Expanding reach

“The current funding will help us reach out to more customers across current and new cities, and help us streamline the entire real estate journey from search to shifting into your house to even managing your society seamlessly with the help of technology,” said Akhil Gupta, co-founder and chief technology and product officer of NoBroker.com. The company’s objective is to grow and reach one lakh societies in the next few years, he added.

It currently operates across six cities: Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune, while NoBrokerHood operates in five additional cities: Kolkata, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Lucknow.

Increasing demand

“Demand for renting and buying is both in full swing. We are excited to partner with Google to build products and solutions that will simplify the home search and living experience for our users,” said Amit Agarwal, co-founder and chief executive officer of NoBroker.com.

The company offers a broad set of services to cater to a variety of property-related needs, such as renting, buying, selling, home services, financial services, and society management services.

“We are seeing an upward trend in the property buying segment, and this funding will help us deepen our investments in the resale and primary sale verticals,” said Saurabh Garg, cofounder and chief business officer of NoBroker.com.