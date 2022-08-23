Puma India ropes in singer Harrdy Sandhu as brand ambasaddor

Puma India has roped in Indian singer, Harrdy Sandhu as a brand ambassador as a part of its commitment to connect with youth culture and strengthening the brand’s geographical relevance.

Sandhu joins Puma’s roster of ambassadors, which includes Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Yuvraj Singh, MC Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, and Dutee Chand.

“Under the partnership, Harrdy will engage with Puma’s large base of customers and create exclusive content poised to further cement the brand’s market leadership position in India. He will endorse the brand’s footwear, apparel, and accessories,” the company added.

Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director of Puma India & Southeast Asia, “As a brand, Puma has a strong commitment towards influences on culture. We want to connect and influence our target consumers through art, music, and cinema along with sports. India is a music-loving nation, and hence, it is an important part of our dialogue in the country. This confluence of music, culture, and sports makes Harrdy a perfect brand-fit, and we are confident of a deeper engagement with India’s huge youth cohort with this partnership with him.”