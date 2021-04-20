Puma ropes in Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal as brand ambassadors

Global sportswear brand Puma has signed long-term endorsement deals with cricketers Washington Sundar and Devdutt Padikkal. The duo will be joining the company’s roaster of brand ambassadors that include Indian captain Virat Kohli; wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul; women’s national cricketer, Sushma Verma and veteran cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Puma India, which recently announced its partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore, has been consistently investing in India’s sport ecosystem.

“Considering the future of Indian Cricket, Washington and Devdutt have been punching above their weights in major cricketing tournaments. Sundar, a game changer and Devdutt, a consistent run-getter in the domestic circuit perfectly embody Puma’s Forever Faster spirit.,” the company said.

Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, Puma India and Southeast Asia said, “At Puma we are committed to promoting new-age cricketing talent in India. Washington and Devdutt have displayed remarkable resilience and grit on field that’s led to their meteoric rise as athletes.”

“We have always believed in supporting not just established players, but also talent with immense future potential. We will continue to partner with young athletes, also at grassroots to give back to India’s to India’s sporting ecosystem,” he added.