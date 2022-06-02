Pure Storage inaugurates new R&D centre in Bangalore

Pure Storage, a data storage technology and services provider, has inaugurated its India Research and Development (R&D) centre in Bengaluru.

The centre is a key component of Pure’s global innovation engine and a commitment to the government’s “Make in India” initiative, said the company.

Ajay Singh, Chief Product Officer, Pure Storage said, “Innovation is at the core of everything that we do. We strongly believe that talent knows no boundaries and can be found across all regions. The India R&D centre will further foster data management capabilities in India while ensuring Pure’s global customers benefit from this abundance of talent.”

Focus on storage, data management

The centre will focus on innovations that transform storage and data management. These are areas in which India can play a global role. The acceleration of digital transformation around the world is fuelling the growth of data, specifically unstructured data such as video, picture and audio files. This is creating demand for professionals who are experts in solutions that store, manage, protect and analyse such data, said the company.

A new study conducted by Pure Storage with market research by Zinnov, a management consulting firm, indicated that there are over 7,00,000 professionals in India with the relevant data management skills. This is around 14 percent of the total technology workforce in the country and is poised to grow further.

Pure Storage has a portfolio of data management solutions which include FlashArray, FlashBlade, FlashStack, AIRI, and Pure as-a-Service, among others. The India R&D Centre will contribute to the continued innovation in most of these product lines.