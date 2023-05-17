PVR Pictures has been renamed as PVR Inox Pictures post the completion of the merger between PVR and Inox Leisure. The announcement was made at the Cannes Film Festival. It will be the largest independent distributor of English, foriegn language, and local films.

PVR Inox Pictures will serve as the motion picture arm of the leading exhibition brands. The company aims to increase investments in content acquisition to streamline high-quality content for the Indian market. It also hopes to generate further opportunities for underrepresented storytellers and independent creators, and deliver a robust content slate to the Indian audience.

With a widescreen network of 1,689 cinema screens in 361 properties, it will expand its programming and marketing capabilities, a statement added.

“With two large forces coming together, the scale of opportunities is unprecedented,“ said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR Inox Ltd. He added, “PVR Inox Pictures will continue to serve as a partner to content producers across the globe and expand the quality and depth of content that is made available to Indian consumers. We are better positioned than ever to generate value for international producers, sales agents, the independent film community and studios.

PVR and Inox, India’s largest film exhibition brands, have merged to form PVR Inox Limited, placing it amongst the top listed cinema operators, globally.It