Ingka Centres on Tuesday said it has signed a partnership with multiplex chain PVR INOX for a nine-screen movie theatre at the Swedish retail giant’s first ‘meeting place’ in India, which is scheduled to open in late-2025 in Gurugram.

Ingka Centres’ ‘meeting place’ concept is different from a typical mall, offering a sustainable mixed-use destination for work, play, meet and shopping.

Ingka Centres is part of the Ingka Group ,which includes IKEA and Ingka Investments.

The 6000 sq m multiplex will be spread across two levels of the ‘meeting place’ in Gurugram.

At a total investment of about ₹3,500 crore, Ingka Centre’s first meeting place is expected to attract 20 million visitors a year.

Vasco Santos, Global Sales & Leasing Director, Ingka Centres, said, “To attract such a major leisure and entertainment operator to our new project in Gurugram is a real win and reflects our ambitions to develop meeting places that will become a benchmark in the Indian market, for shopping and beyond. PVR INOX will offer a cutting-edge movie experience that caters for the whole family, whether they are avid cinema goers or just want to enjoy the latest blockbuster!”

Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited, said, “We welcome Ingka Centres to the state of Haryana. We are truly delighted to participate in this huge real estate development, acting as the entertainment partner for this sustainable mixed-use destination in Gurugram. In addition to a trusted relationship with movie goers and the film industry, PVR INOX will help to build bridges between the retail industry and real estate development.“