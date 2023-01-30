Even as most edtech majors continue to lay off employees, PW (Physics Wallah) plans to hire 2,500 people across verticals in Q1 2023.

The organisation is hiring faculty members and professionals for roles like business analysts, data analysts, counsellors, operations managers, batch managers, and teachers, among others. PW raised its maiden funding round of $100 million in 2022 from Westbridge and GSV Ventures. This round valued PW at $1.1 billion (unicorn valuation).

The hiring round is said to be in line with the edtech company’s growth targets. PW has significantly expanded its offerings by foraying into several competitive exams such as state boards, GATE, CDS, NDA, UPSC, CTET, SSC, CDS, railways, banking, CA, commerce, MBA, and more, apart from JEE and NEET preparation.

PW has also launched post-graduate courses and PW Skills for career building and tech skilling. In fact, PW acquired iNeuron last month to expand its offerings in the upskilling category. The company has also acquired companies like PrepOnline, and Altis Vortex in late 2022.

“At this growth juncture, hiring more professionals across roles was the next natural progression for us. Above all, we are looking for people who are passionate and aligned with our vision to provide affordable and quality education to all and become lifelong learning partners for students,” said Satish Khengre, HR Head of Physics Wallah.

PW has a team of over 6,500 employees, which includes around 2,000 teachers and educational experts. PW offers both free and paid online courses to students. It also provides offline and hybrid coaching through its Vidyapeeths and Pathshalas across India. The company’s educational content is available in 9 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Gujarati. PW has over 12M subscribers across 37 YouTube channels and more than 10 million+ app downloads with a 4.7 rating on Google Play Store.