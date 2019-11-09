Q2 results: Greenply Industries net profit rises 51 per cent

Stack up on healthcare data, but with a keen eye on breaches
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
Greenply Industries has reported a 51 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 26.4 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 17.5 crore in the year-ago period.
Total consolidated income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 stood at Rs 380.4 crore as against Rs 363.5 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 22.1 per cent to Rs 45 crore, the company said in a statement.
Greenply Industries’ CMD Rajesh Mittal said, “E-way bill and GST implementation is becoming strict and we are witnessing that the unorganised players raise prices, leading to a reduction in the price disparity.”
The company’s expansion in Gabon in West Africa is “shaping up well” and it is looking forward to a better performance in the coming years, he said.
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
Air pollution kills. There’s no simpler way to put this.Earlier this week, a “public-health emergency” was ...
Educationist SV Chittibabu turned 100 just days ago. A remarkable milestone that gets better when you are told ...
An in-depth analysis of hybrid mutual funds that juggle various asset classes to give you good risk-adjusted ...
Employee Stock Option Plans are usually a win-win for both the employee and the employer. But look at the tax ...
Infusion of Rs 9,300 crore by LIC and government has helped absorb provisions and improve capital ratios
Bank of Baroda, after the merger with Vijaya and Dena Bank, continues to witness pressure on profitability and ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...